Home  » Movies » 'I Did Something Very Stupid'

'I Did Something Very Stupid'

Source: ANI
October 17, 2024 12:39 IST
'I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury.'

IMAGE: Rakul Singh in an earlier workout session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shared an update on her health after suffering a back spasm during an 80 kilos deadlift and said she would 'bounce back stronger'. The actor reportedly wasn't wearing a belt during her workout.

In a story on Instagram, Rakul shared a video message, updating fans regarding her health and said that she would take another week for recovery.

'Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury.

'I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest,' Rakul said.

 

In the video, Rakul can be seen bedridden.

'But it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who miss me. I will bounce back stronger,' she adds.

