EPL PIX: Manchester United rally to script derby win at Etihad

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Sunday.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana celebrate with after their win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United poured on the misery for flagging Premier League champions Manchester City as late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo snatched an unlikely 2-1 away victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side were heading for a third consecutive league defeat as they trailed to Josko Gvardiol's header.

But a scrappy derby short of quality had a stunning late twist as a mistake by Matheus Nunes led to a penalty which allowed Fernandes the chance to level from the spot in the 88th minute.

City had hardly got over that shock when seconds later Diallo sent the visiting fans into delirium with a superb finish from the tightest of angles.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

City have now won only once in 11 games in all competitions and stay fifth in the table. United moved up to 12th.

Neither side started the game brimming with any fluency after bleak recent results and United did not have a shot on target before the interval.

United manager Ruben Amorim flexed his muscles ahead of his first Manchester derby, leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of his match-day squad and he was then forced to make an early switch as Mason Mount hobbled off after 14 minutes to be replaced by Kobbie Mainoo.

It took 20 minutes for City to muster a shot at goal as Phil Foden's half-volley went wide. At the other end Diallo struck the outside of the post with a shot but he was offside anyway.

City's fans were becoming restless but the tension lifted around the Etihad Stadium in the 36th minute as, from a short corner, De Bruyne's cross was deflected and dropped invitingly for Gvardiol to guide a header past Andre Onana.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Amad Diallo cooly slots in their second goal. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

It was the eighth goal United have conceded from a corner this season, a figure only topped by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tempers boiled over soon afterwards as City's Kyle Walker and Rasmus Hojland came together like two rutting stags and Walker fell theatrically to the ground, earning both players yellow cards after a melee involving several more.

United kept themselves in the game in the second half and should have equalised when Bruno Fernandes was played through on goal but his dinked finish drifted agonisingly wide.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Phil Foden is challenged by Manchester United Harry McGuire while attempting at shot at goal. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

City failed to even have a shot on target after the break and were left devastated as their world collapsed around them.

Nunes's terrible back pass was seized upon by Diallo and he then compounded the error by hacking down the United player.

Fernandes tucked away the penalty, but worse was still to come for the hosts as Diallo nipped in to grab the winner.

Palace end Brighton's unbeaten home run

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke in action with Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah during their match at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr scored a brace as his side beat arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, handing the Seagulls their first home defeat in the Premier League this season.

It was the visitors who drew first blood when centre back Trevoh Chalobah fired into the top corner from close range in the 27th minute thanks to a quality corner from Will Hughes which had led to some confusion in the Brighton box.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made a double save before being beaten as the home side found themselves two goals down six minutes later when Sarr met a deep cross from left back Tyrick Mitchell with a brilliant header.

Brighton responded with a wave of attacks after the interval but Sarr scored his second goal of the afternoon to leave the home side with a mountain to climb before centre back Marc Guehi scored a own goal in the 87th minute.

Unbeaten in their last five league games, Palace now climb to 15th place in the table with 16 points from as many matches. Brighton drop to ninth with 24 points, four behind fourth-placed Nottingham Forest.