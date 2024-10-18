Women On Top On OTT This Week

Sukanya Verma gives us some interesting options.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Based on a webtoon of the same name, South Korean star Kim Tae-ri's latest showcases her versatility as a natural born talent in the 1950s using her skills and spunk to fulfill her dream of becoming a pansori performer.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A family moves from India to the US and chronicles their early experiences to investigative authorities against the eight-part sitcom's satirizing, subversive objectives.

Reeta Sanyal

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Based on Amit Khan's Reeta Sanyal pulpy novel series, Adah Sharma slips in the role of an advocate serving justice in her own unique way.

Snakes & Ladders

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Cops, crooks, crummy choices come to haunt a quartet of adolescent boys after their foolhardiness costs them good in the Karthik Subbaraj curated series.

Level Cross

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Twists and twistedness abound in Level Cross's thriller about a pair of unlikely folks finding a connection in their back stories until confronted by the arrival of a third.

Fisaddi

Where to watch? Hindi

Language: AmazonMXPlayer

Two brothers navigate life in their Prayagraj college amidst sibling rivalry and love in the Bhuvan Arora-Poojan Chhabra led series.

A Virtuous Business

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Back in the 1990s, when selling lingerie and sex toys was considered a strict no-no, four women resolved to revolutionise the scene in this brand new K-drama.

Fabulous Lives vs Star Wives Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

Usual suspects Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh add more to their tribe with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha's entry in season three. Will it be merrier too?

Shrinking Season 2

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

The hit comedy series starring Jason Segel and a riotous Harrison Ford returns for a sparkling second round to dole out more on the grieving therapist and his circle of family and friends.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Three decades after the first one came out, Tim Burton’s gothic, ghostly sequel reunites Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder for a wacky, nostalgic ride.

Laughing Buddha

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A lighthearted comedy around a foodie constable's struggle to shed kilos in three months or risk losing his job.

Sweetpea

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Based on C J Skuse's novel of the same name, Sweetpea's dark comedy examines what happens when a push comes to a shove after a meek newspaper assistant retaliates at her shabby treatment in a deadly way.

Miller's Girl

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman play out a student-teacher's forbidden attraction in Miller Girl's semi-erotic thriller.

Kondal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A boat becomes the stage for raging action and raw intensity in Antony Varghese's seaside action adventure.

1000 Babies

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Neena Gupta and Rahman lead the grim drama digging deep into the evils of mass infanticide through the shady workings of a so-called health facility.

Brothers

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Max Barbakow's action comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as twins as different as chalk and cheese embarking on a road trip of a lifetime.

Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller returns for a third season based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels.

Longlegs

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A FBI agent hotly pursues the serial killer behind a series of murders while uncovering occultist clues in the 1990s set slow-burn horror drama.

Hysteria

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

As Halloween draws closer, so does a volley of spooky entertainment.

In Hysteria, set against the backdrop of 1980s Satanic Panic phenomena, a popular quarterback's disappearance in the sleepy town of Happy Hollow causes much uproar after a high school heavy metal band decides to cash in on the paranoia.