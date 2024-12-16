I've outdone my expectations: Head

IMAGE: Travis Head bats en route his entertaining 52 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Star Australian batter Travis Head reflected on his remarkable consistency against India.

After Australia were reduced to 75 for 3, Steve Smith steadied the innings, providing much-needed runs, while Head powered his way to a second consecutive Test century, continuing his prolific form against India. The duo forged a massive 241-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Smith, who was caught behind by skipper Rohit Sharma in the slips.

Head smashed 152 runs off 160 balls at an impressive strike rate of 95.00, hitting 18 fours during his stay at the crease on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test. Smith, meanwhile, played a more measured knock, scoring 101 off 190 balls at a strike rate of 53.16.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Head said: 'I said earlier in the series, we play them a hell of a lot. So, yeah, it's nice that I feel in form at the moment and nice to make the most of it. It's very rare in the game that you find yourself in positions like this.

'At the start of the series, I think I've outdone what I thought my expectations were, and yeah, it's pretty special to be able to back it up this week. I felt like I batted really well in Perth and in Adelaide, and to come out and then do the job again is nice. It's never, ever guaranteed. So, it's nice to be able to do a job again today," Head added.

STAT CHECK:

Travis Head scored 152 in his 52nd Test in Brisbane on Sunday. He is only the 2nd batter to score 152 twice -- his first 152 came against England also at Brisbane in 2021. Previously Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar scored 152* & 152 against India at Lahore & Karachi consecutive Test in 1983.