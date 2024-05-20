The Desi Brigade Who Charmed Cannes

What does it take to impress on the Cannes red carpet?

Spectacular designer outfits? A high-profile glam team? A bevy of hair stylists and make-up artistes?

Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer from Uttar Pradesh, proved that all one needs is buckets of confidence.

Dressed in a pink ruffled gown that she made herself with over 1,000 meters of fabric, she joined the other desi influencers in dazzling everyone at the Cannes Film Festival.

These beautiful ladies turned heads as they made their presence felt at the annual celebration of cinema along the French Riviera.

IMAGE: It took Nancy Tyagi 30 days to make this gown which weighed over 20 kilos.

She is the first Indian creator to walk the Cannes red carpet in her own design.

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Fashion creator, investor and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala Mehta embraced her 'divine feminine' side in grey.

The mermaid-style, off-the-shoulder dress against that backdrop made it feel as though she was a goddess who had just risen from the ocean.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: Like a tempting swirl, digital creator RJ Karishma glammed up in breathtaking sequins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RJ Karishma/Instagram

IMAGE: The 'girl with vitiligo living her dream' hoped to be the 'greenest flag on the red carpet at Cannes'.

Lifestyle influencer Aastha Shah was complemented both for the hatke colour of her gown and her effortless swag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aastha Shah/Instagram