Amy's Femme Fatale Look For Cannes

Amy Jackson had a certain requirement for her look for Cannes, where she was a part of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

'Bonjour Cannes! Celebrating women in cinema with an unforgettable night, thanks to @moalturki and @redseafilm Grateful for the incredible female film-makers, actresses, and directors who made the evening magical,' Amy posted on social media.

'And a huge thank you to @majeparis for the stunning custom 80s power suit that brought my Femme Fatale vision to life.

'Lots of love @olelynggaardcopenhagen for completing the look with beautiful vintage esque jewellery & of course their little elephant broach for good luck!'

Amy certainly got her Femme Fatale vision right.