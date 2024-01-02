Shah Rukh Ends 2023 With Another Hit

As 2023 comes to a close and 2024 begins, Shah Rukh Khan adds yet another milestone to his name.

After scoring a Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) blockbuster in Pathaan and then topping it up with a Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) mega blockbuster Jawan, the superstar has now concluded 2023 with a Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) success Dunki.

Yes, the film hasn't done the kind of business that is expected from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Moreover, Director Rajkumar Hirani returns after two back-to-back Rs 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion) blockbusters (PK and Sanju(. Hence, the duo was expected to deliver at least a triple century and that too in quick time.

That hasn't happened and it's not due to a clash with Salaar, but due to the fact that the entertainment quotient in the film was mixed.

It appealed in places and at others, it didn't.

Moreover, there wasn't much for the single screen audiences and masses at large.

The good part is that the film's budget (barring Shah Rukh Khan's fee) isn't much and hence, it is a plus affair already and will go past the Rs 225 crore (Rs 2.25 billion) mark comfortably.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of Salaar has netted Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) at the box office.

The film has done decent business and though the opening was impacted by the clash, one expected it to pick up momentum once it was clear that Dunki would not give it formidable competition. However, that hasn't happened.

The film was expected to aim for Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) at least, especially since even the actor's previous flop Adipirush, had netted Rs 135.04 crore (Rs 1.35 billion).

Moreover, Director Prashant Neel had won over Hindi audiences at a pan-India level with the blockbuster success of the Yash-starter KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi), which had gone past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark.

But Salaar will fall way short and even Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) is a challenge.

Still, the Christmas releases will bring in about Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore (Rs 3.75 billion to Rs 4 billion) at the box office, and that isn't bad at all.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.