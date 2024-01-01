News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao On Koffee With Karan 8 Finale

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao On Koffee With Karan 8 Finale

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 01, 2024 18:23 IST
IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15-year marriage in July 2021.
 

As this season's Koffee With Karan draws to a close, Koffee addicts want to know who will Karan Johar's guests on the grand finale?

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, I can inform you.

Of course, they have done many interviews together. This is the first time they are coming together after they called off their marriage two years ago.

"This is the first time a divorced ex-couple is coming together on Koffee With Karan," a source close to the show informs me.

"Neither Aamir nor Kiran was too keen on sitting on that controversial couch. They agreed mainly as Kiran has a film coming up, Laapataa Ladies on March 1 which Aamir has produced."

"Having agreed to be on the couch they have spoken on everything including why they decided to divorce and why they continue to be friends," the source adds

The grand finale of Koffee With Karan, Season 8, will stream on January 18.

Aamir was on Koffee With Karan last season with Kareena Kapoor Khan where Aamir famously stated that anyone who graces the controversial couch gets into trouble.

SUBHASH K JHA
