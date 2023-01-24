What Makes Shraddha-Ranbir Look So Hot

"I was very excited that Luv sir decided to work with someone other than Kartik (Aaryan) and Nushrratt (Bharuccha)!" Shraddha Kapoor says with a laugh at the trailer launch of her new film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, referring to the actors, who have repeatedly been cast in Director Luv Ranjan's earlier films.

Shraddha stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time here, and they look very hot together in the film's trailer.

"I've known Shraddha ever since we were born because our parents are friendly, so we've been friends for a long time. She's a commercial box office superstar, so her coming into this film gave it a lot of value," Ranbir heaps praise on her.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures some interesting answers from the stars at the film's trailer launch.

"When I watched Pyaar Ka Punchnama for the very first time in my life, I called up a director, which was Luv, and said 'I loved the film very much and I would love to collaborate with you'," Ranbir says, even as Luv immediately quips: "Jhooth hai yeh!"

So what really happened? Did Ranbir just lie? Watch the video to know.

Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar be Ranbir's last rom-com?

As he names the many movies he's done in this genre, Ranbir adds, "Sometimes actors have very limited faces and personalities and you run out of them, so it's very hard. A rom-com genre is the hardest genre."

He tells us just what makes them so hard, and yes, he answers that question too.

Ranbir looks like a 'thirst trap' in the film's trailer, showing off his hot bod and gorgeous looks.

How does the 40 year old keep himself so young and fit?