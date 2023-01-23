Farhan's Date Night With Shibani

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar combines work with pleasure as he takes Shibani Dandekar to Dubai for a two-day event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani shares a picture with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Supermodel Kendall Jenner and writes, 'Trying to convince @edward_enninful to put me on the cover instead of @kendalljenner.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani and Farhan were at a hotel launch where they also met English singer Liam Payne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani with Emily in Paris's Ashley Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farhan's first cousin Farah Khan and Gauri Khan were guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Kapoor/Instagram

Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan with friends Shanaya Kapoor and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan was in Dubai too, but for another event.

'We have to live with ourselves. Isn't that consequence enough?' she asks, leaving us very puzzled.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, seen here with wife Ankita Konwar, ran a 10 km marathon in 58 minutes in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is confused between 'Chai? Coffee? Nariyal Paani?' at a wedding in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra shoots a train sequence in Hyderabad for Rohit Shetty's Web series, Indian Police Force.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback pic with Director Meghna Gulzar from the sets of Raazi: '6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for Raazi in Punjab, on this very terrace... @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #Samबहादुर for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe... to one day be considered for the role...

'Today... sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam's life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I'm on as an Actor!'