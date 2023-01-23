Farhan's Date Night With Shibani

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.
Farhan Akhtar combines work with pleasure as he takes Shibani Dandekar to Dubai for a two-day event.
Shibani shares a picture with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Supermodel Kendall Jenner and writes, 'Trying to convince @edward_enninful to put me on the cover instead of @kendalljenner.'
Shibani and Farhan were at a hotel launch where they also met English singer Liam Payne.
Shibani with Emily in Paris's Ashley Park.
Farhan's first cousin Farah Khan and Gauri Khan were guests.
Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan with friends Shanaya Kapoor and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia.
Trisha Krishnan was in Dubai too, but for another event.
'We have to live with ourselves. Isn't that consequence enough?' she asks, leaving us very puzzled.
Milind Soman, seen here with wife Ankita Konwar, ran a 10 km marathon in 58 minutes in Dubai.
Shriya Pilgaonkar is confused between 'Chai? Coffee? Nariyal Paani?' at a wedding in Bengaluru.
Sidharth Malhotra shoots a train sequence in Hyderabad for Rohit Shetty's Web series, Indian Police Force.
Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback pic with Director Meghna Gulzar from the sets of Raazi: '6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for Raazi in Punjab, on this very terrace... @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #Samबहादुर for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe... to one day be considered for the role...
'Today... sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam's life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I'm on as an Actor!'