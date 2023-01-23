News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Farhan's Date Night With Shibani

Farhan's Date Night With Shibani

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 23, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar combines work with pleasure as he takes Shibani Dandekar to Dubai for a two-day event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani shares a picture with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Supermodel Kendall Jenner and writes, 'Trying to convince @edward_enninful to put me on the cover instead of @kendalljenner.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani and Farhan were at a hotel launch where they also met English singer Liam Payne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani with Emily in Paris's Ashley Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farhan's first cousin Farah Khan and Gauri Khan were guests.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Kapoor/Instagram

Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan with friends Shanaya Kapoor and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan was in Dubai too, but for another event.

'We have to live with ourselves. Isn't that consequence enough?' she asks, leaving us very puzzled.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, seen here with wife Ankita Konwar, ran a 10 km marathon in 58 minutes in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is confused between 'Chai? Coffee? Nariyal Paani?' at a wedding in Bengaluru.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra shoots a train sequence in Hyderabad for Rohit Shetty's Web series, Indian Police Force.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback pic with Director Meghna Gulzar from the sets of Raazi: '6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for Raazi in Punjab, on this very terrace... @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #Samबहादुर for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe... to one day be considered for the role...

'Today... sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam's life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I'm on as an Actor!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.
OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.
How I Finally Played Gandhi In A Film
How I Finally Played Gandhi In A Film
Aishwarya-Salman At Ambani Engagement
Aishwarya-Salman At Ambani Engagement
Will use full power to get J-K statehood back: Rahul
Will use full power to get J-K statehood back: Rahul
Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body
Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body
SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers
SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers
Sensex jumps 320 pts on gains in IT, financial shares
Sensex jumps 320 pts on gains in IT, financial shares

More like this

'When you bring Oscar to India...'

'When you bring Oscar to India...'

What Sets Her Apart From Other Star Kids

What Sets Her Apart From Other Star Kids

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances