What Did Rekha Think About Gandhi Godse?

What Did Rekha Think About Gandhi Godse?

By Rediff Movies
January 23, 2023 14:44 IST
Rajkumar Santoshi hosted two screenings of his new film, Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh over the weekend.

While it focuses on a dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and his murderer Nathuram Godse, the film marks the debut of Santoshi's daughter Tanisha.

Rekha added heft to Rajkumar Santoshi's well-reviewed film, Lajja.

 

Rekha gives her blessings to debutante Tanisha Santoshi, seen here with her parents, Manila and Rajkumar Santoshi.

Tanisha tells us what sets her apart from other star kids.

 

Mahima Choudry starred in Lajja too.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Khushi Kapoor cheers Tanisha, her bestie.

 

Yashvardan Ahuja, Govinda's son, is also a friend of Tanisha's.

 

Tejaswini Kolhapure.

 

Aanand L Rai with the Santoshis.

 

Writer-Producer Kanika Dhillon.

 

Deepak Antani plays Gandhi in the film, and tells us something unusual about himself.

 

K K Raina with Ila Arun and her husband Arun Bajpai.

 

Rajkumar Santoshi worked with the incomparable Govind Nihalani for many years.

 

Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

