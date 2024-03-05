Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth's older daughter Aishwaryaa gave us a little preview of her parents' visit to Jamnagar for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

Even though they arrived on the final day of the three-day event, they seemed to have a lovely time.

Aishwaryaa writes, 'Thank you to our most gracious hosts Nita aunty and Mukesh uncle..most magical pre wedding of dear #anantandradhika memorable and lovely weekend spent with appa and Amma!'

Rajinikanth with wife Lata and daughter Aishwaryaa.

Rajinikanth opts for a white shirt and dhoti for the maha aarti.

Ajay Piramal, left, informs Bill Gates, right, and his partner Paula Hurd, centre, about the Rajinikanth phenomenon.

Aishwaryaa indulges in some MeTime, and that includes...

Reading time!