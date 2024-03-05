News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar

Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 05, 2024 18:16 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth's older daughter Aishwaryaa gave us a little preview of her parents' visit to Jamnagar for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

Even though they arrived on the final day of the three-day event, they seemed to have a lovely time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Aishwaryaa writes, 'Thank you to our most gracious hosts Nita aunty and Mukesh uncle..most magical pre wedding of dear #anantandradhika memorable and lovely weekend spent with appa and Amma!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth with wife Lata and daughter Aishwaryaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth opts for a white shirt and dhoti for the maha aarti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Ajay Piramal, left, informs Bill Gates, right, and his partner Paula Hurd, centre, about the Rajinikanth phenomenon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Aishwaryaa indulges in some MeTime, and that includes...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth/Instagram

Reading time!

