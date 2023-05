Accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, Salman Khan on Saturday called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her home in Kalighat.

Bhai reached Didi's residence around 4.25 pm as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

