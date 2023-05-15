Bollywood folk celebrated Mother's Day with beautiful throwback pictures as well as adorable pictures of the next generation.

Here are some more!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a picture with her mother Latha Hegde: 'Mom. Magician. Superhuman. Happy Mother's Day, mom. Thank you for inspiring me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shares a special hug for 'Mummyyyyyyyyyyy' Salma Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia's sweet message to her mother Manpinder Dhupia: 'The one thing we all have in common ... is that we all got the best ones ... happymothersday today and everyday ... love you ma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol writes a note to her mum Tanuja: Moms are moms forever and ever. It's a never ending job and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life changing details, but just to love us the way you do. Because that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else..

'Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible... #HappyMothersDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu shares a pic with her mom Vinay Aggarwal and wishes her: 'Happiest Mother's Day my fabulous mommy! Thank you for teaching me everything I know! What can I ever do without you!! I love you sooooo much!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

She shares another picture of her mother with son Neil Kitchlu and writes, 'This frame is special. My two most favourite people: The one who gave me her forever and taught me to do the same for mine... I think of you every minute while I cherish the joy of my Neil in my arms. Thank you for teaching me through example.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna thanks her mother Sarita Khanna : 'Thank you for always keeping the child in me alive, ma. I love you #happymothersday today and everyday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi shares a picture with her mother Shagun Sanghi and writes, '@sumersanghi (Sanjana's brother) and my superpower. Our bestie. Our greatest blessing.

'It'd be a miracle, if I can be even half as magical, half as selfless, half as loving, half as generous, as you.

'Living away from you finding my place in the world isn't easy, but knowing that you have my back every step of the way makes it all seem possible.' The GOAT. #HappyMamaDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty shares a pic with his mum Mana Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas tells her mother Ganga Mohandas: 'Every day is your day... not cuz it just is. Cuz you make sure it is... you even made sure my name is about your love for me.

'Here's to the REAL child of my family.. my light, my best friend, my heart, my everything. Oh.. and Gucci's too.. Our Mom! HAPPY MOTHER's DAY Maa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'To the strongest mama I know, Happy Mother's Day.' says Karisma Kapoor, sharing a picture of her mum Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena adds: 'We don't need a day, Every minute, Every second of everyday Is Mother's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shares a picture with mum Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita Arora Ladak and writes, 'We are strong women, coz an incredibly strong woman raised us happy Mother's Day today n everyday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen wishes her mother Subhra Sen 'Happy Mother's Day!!! God's greatest gift to life...God's own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love & Respect to all Mothers always!!! Thank you for being my ROCK Mom, Maa, Amma.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry writes about her mother Yasmin: Choudry: 'Happy Mother's Day to my world, my biggest blessing, my beautiful superwoman. Thank you for your strength, your wisdom and above all your love.

'Thank you for always letting me lean on you. And for your insane cooking I love you more than words can say Ma!! And to ALL the mothers out there, (especially single mums) you are incredible! So much love and respect for you all..Tku.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar shares a picture of her grandmother and writes, 'To the one who raised me and the one who brought me here -- and to the several others who stepped up as my mothers when I needed them to (you know who you are) -- I'm truly blessed and forever grateful! Happy Mother's Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini with her late mother Jaya Chakravarthy: 'Happy Mother's Day! My dearest Mom, my everything, the reason for my being where I am, the impetus behind my success, the inspiration still guiding me Miss you Mom! Wishing all mothers of the world a Very Happy Mother's Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar calls her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar 'my baby'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a beautiful picture with his reclusive mum Prakash Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar twins with her mother Niti Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

'I got it from my mamma Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mamma,' says Pranitha Subhash, sharing a picture with her mum, Dr Jayashri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt shares a picture of his late mother Nargis and writes, 'Happy Mother's Day to all! I miss you every moment, Mom. Love you and Happy Mother's Day.'