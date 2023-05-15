News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Nayanthara's Twin Babies

Meet Nayanthara's Twin Babies

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 15, 2023 10:09 IST
Nayanthara celebrated her first Mother's Day on May 14, and husband Vignesh Shivan captured the precious moments beautifully on his camera.

The couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy last October, and named them Uyir and Ulagam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan /Instagram

'Happy First Mother's Day to the Best mother in the world,' Vignesh writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan /Instagram

He adds: 'Dear Nayan... you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother's Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan /Instagram

Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his next movie release, Jawan.

REDIFF MOVIES
