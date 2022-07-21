Russo Bros, Dhanush Watch The Gray Man

Hotshot Hollywood Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo -- whose impressive roster includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; Avengers: Endgame -- flew down to Mumbai from Los Angeles for the screening of their Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Joining the Russo brothers was Dhanush, who plays an assassin in the The Gray Man. Dhanush had attended last week's LA premiere with The Gray Man's other stars: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thorton.

Glimpses from the Mumbai screening:

Dhanush wears a veshti to the The Gray Man screening.

Dhanush with the Russos -- Joseph and his elder brother Anthony -- and Netflix India's Content Chief Monika Shergill.

Remember Vicky Kaushal from Netflix's Love Per Square Foot?

Dhanush and Vicky catch up.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who acted in Netflix's Ms Serial Killer, goes sparkly for the screening.

Alaya F glams up in black.

Aaditi Pohankar -- of Netflix's She fame -- chooses white.

Randeep Hooda, who featured in Netflix's Extraction and will soon appear in Netflix's CAT.

Rochelle Rao and Elnaaz Norouzi catch up.

Vidya Malvade, who played an evil psycho in Abhay 3, streaming on ZEE5, smiles for the cameras.

Director Aanand L Rai, who introduced Dhanush to Bollywood in Raanjhanaa joins the Russos for a pic.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, will stream on Netflix soon.

