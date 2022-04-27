Like Dhanush's Hollywood Look?

Dhanush's latest Hollywood film has him rubbing shoulders with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Arma, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton.

A Netflix film, The Gray Man is directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo who have blockbusters like the Avengers movies and Captain America movies to their credit.

The Russos have just directed Priyanka Chopra in the television series, Citadel.

The Gray Man based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel, will premiere in theatres on July 15, followed by Netflix streaming a week later, from July 22.

Please click on the images for a look at the The Gray Man cast.

IMAGE: Dhanush had tweeted earlier, 'Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers ('Avengers', 'Captain America: Winter Soldier').

'Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love!'

The Chennai-based actor made his international debut with the 2018 film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Ryan Gosling plays CIA black ops mercenary Court Gentry, forced to go on the run after uncovering incriminating secrets about the Agency.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, Gentry's former colleague, who leads the manhunt to capture him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Ana de Armas -- who was stunning in her brief appearance in the recent James Bond film No Time To Die -- plays Agent Dani Miranda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Bridgerton heart-throb Regé-Jean Page is Carmichael.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo -- who was in Mumbai in March 2019 -- explain a scene to Chris Evans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram

IMAGE: Expect a lot of action from this film!

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Russo Brothers/Instagram