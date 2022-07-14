Guess Who STOLE THE SHOW From Dhanush?

Dhanush made quite a splash at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Gray Man, as he rubbed shoulders with Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thorton and Chris Evans.

But guess who stole the show from the Tamil superstar?

His handsome young sons, Yathra and Linga, who accompanied him on the red carpet.

Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Dhanush cuts a sharp figure on the red carpet.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man sees Dhanush play a deadly assassin called Avik San.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/ Instagram

Meet Dhanush's Men In Black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/ Instagram

Dhanush captions this picture proudly, 'When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/ Instagram

During an audience interaction ahead of the premiere, Dhanush had everyone in splits, when he spoke about how he got the film, saying, 'he had no idea how he landed the project'.

Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Gosling plays a CIA black ops mercenary, who is forced to go on the run after uncovering incriminating secrets about the agency.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton arrives with wife Connie Angland.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Bob catches up with Chris Evans.

The Russo Brothers have collaborated with Chris Evans quite a few times, in the Avengers and Captain America movies.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gosling, Cuban beauty Ana de Armas and Evans take centrestage.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Russo, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Alfre Woodard and Joe Russo at The Gray Man premiere.

Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

The Gray Man streams on Netflix from July 22.