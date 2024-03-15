Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT

Mystery, horror, biopics, documentaries, fantasy, romance, comedy, coming-of-age, pick the genre you like from the wide variety on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Chicken Nugget

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Monster's Ryu Seung Ryong, Reply 1988's Ahn Jae Hong and My Demon's Kim You Jung come together for the Korean comic fantasy about a father, helped by an intern, determined to bring his daughter back into her human form after she mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget.

Murder Mubarak

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Director Homi Adajania adapts Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death about a murder mystery unravelling around Delhi's elites in his delectably cast whodunit starring Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Tisca Chopra.

Big Girls Don't Cry

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Adolescent girls of a premium boarding school come of age as life happens in showrunner Nitya Mehra's story of sass, spirit and sisterhood.

Aattam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

After garnering acclaim from various festivals and film critics, Anand Ekarshi's thought-provoking chamber drama looks at how a theatre company's only female member's sexual complaint is addressed by all the men in the group.

Brahmayugam

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Mammooty's good run continues in Brahmayugam, a 17th century monochrome horror where the actor's fierce interactions with a runaway folk singer lead to much dread and distress.

Main Atal Hoon

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Is an otherwise accomplished Pankaj Tripathi convincing in his portrayal of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Watch the biopic to find out.

Irish Wish

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Lindsay Lohan realises the folly of wishful thinking when her desire to wed the dreamboat her best friend is about to marry, comes true. Yet, her heart appears to be beating for someone else.

Manhunt

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A seven-part true crime mini-series based on James L Swanson's Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, Apple's latest OTT offering chronicles the pursuit for the man behind American president Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A greedy charlatan duping god-fearing village folk by cashing on their superstitious beliefs fuels the action in Vadakkupatti Ramasamy.

Satyashodhak

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Social activist Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's efforts to reform a heavily casteist, misogynistic society forms the focus of Nilesh Jalamkar's biopic.

Love Adhura

Where to watch? Amazon miniTV, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A damsel-in-distress conning an unsuspecting do-gooder into losing his vintage car is an unusual premise for meet-cute in Love Adhura's romance.

A Revolution on Canvas

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

An Iranian artist, forced to flee the country in the 1980s after his controversial paintings are secretly taken off a museum, strives to retrieve his work along with his daughter in the latter's riveting documentary.

Frida

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Speaking of paintings, iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo's life and creations are of mesmerising note in Carla Gutierrez's ambitious documentary.