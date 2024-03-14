News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Richa Chadha Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Richa Chadha Shows Off Her Baby Bump

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 14, 2024 13:03 IST
The sixth edition of the Critics Choice Awards saw a lot of glamour on the red carpet.

Richa Chadha shows off her baby bump, as she arrives with husband Ali Fazal.

Richa wears an embroidered blue Anarkali gown while Ali picks a formal three-piece.

 

Vidya Balan looks like a boss lady in her custom-made tuxedo gown by Tweed and Twine.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar wears a crystal bloom sari, paired with a lace-inspired high neck blouse by Shriya Khanna.

 

Aahana Kumra picks a traditional look from the shelves of Pink City by Sarika.

 

Sonalee Kulkarni goes for gold.

 

Kalki Kochelin wears a black and gold silk sari with a red border, designed by Shanti Banaras.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma wears a similar sari by Ritu Kumar.

 

Karan Johar picks a black velvet suit by Philiipp Plein for the red carpet.

 

Anil Kapoor looks stylish even at 67.

