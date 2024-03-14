Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Everyone has tried to get it right.

From Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, to now, Ed Sheeran, celebs have tried to learn how to perfect Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

The British singer is in Mumbai currently for a gig, and met up with SRK on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped a video clip of his meeting with King Khan, where he was trying out the latter's signature pose.

'This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....,' Ed captioned the post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan was also in attendance, and she writes, 'When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? #SherKhan of course.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah also shares a picture of her 'relax mode with the loveliest guy ever'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Ed Sheeran has been learning quite a bit from Bollywood.

Recently, singer Armaan Malik posted a video on Instagram, where he was teaching Ed the dance moves of the Butta Bomma song from the 2020 film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ed met Ayushmann Khurrana as well and was treated to his mum's homemade pinni.

'I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!' Ayushmann writes.

He adds the 'Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed.'

Ed will perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16.