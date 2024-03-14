News
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Day In Raashii's Life

A Day In Raashii's Life

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 14, 2024 12:03 IST
As Raashii Khanna gets ready for her next big release, Yodha, on March 15, Namrata Thakker takes a look at her life behind the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii keeps her inner child alive by swinging with her mum!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

And then, there's the diva side to her, which she shows off at a wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Having fun with her bestie Vaani Kapoor is always on the list!

'This is what happens when you mix makeup tutorials with friendship and a camera,' says Raashii.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Movie date with her girl gang.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii is a foodie, and takes time off to grab her favourite dish even when she's working.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'I grow plants for various reasons: to please my eye, to please my soul, to take a little responsibility, but mostly for the joy that it brings me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Favourite pass time in her vanity van when she's not shooting? Taking selfies!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Visiting temples and seeking divine blessings is a ritual for Raashii.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

No day is complete without hitting the gym.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

The gorgeous actress loves to travel in her free time and doesn't mind doing the touristy stuff.

NAMRATA THAKKER
