A Day In Raashii's Life

As Raashii Khanna gets ready for her next big release, Yodha, on March 15, Namrata Thakker takes a look at her life behind the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii keeps her inner child alive by swinging with her mum!

And then, there's the diva side to her, which she shows off at a wedding.

Having fun with her bestie Vaani Kapoor is always on the list!

'This is what happens when you mix makeup tutorials with friendship and a camera,' says Raashii.

Movie date with her girl gang.

Raashii is a foodie, and takes time off to grab her favourite dish even when she's working.

'I grow plants for various reasons: to please my eye, to please my soul, to take a little responsibility, but mostly for the joy that it brings me.'

Favourite pass time in her vanity van when she's not shooting? Taking selfies!

Visiting temples and seeking divine blessings is a ritual for Raashii.

No day is complete without hitting the gym.

The gorgeous actress loves to travel in her free time and doesn't mind doing the touristy stuff.