What Is On Tara's Mind?

Nimrat does something for the first time... Diljit meets some monks... Rhea goes on a holiday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria has Barbra Streisand on her mind, as she sings The Way We Were in a restaurant in London: 'Memories... Light the corners of my mind.. Misty water coloured memories Of the way we were.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi visits the snowy region of Lapland in Finland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur is enjoying the snow too, in Jammu Kashmir.

'Skied for the first time ever!!! Highly recommended for all children trying to be adults!! Best way to work the white carpet!!! God blessed times in this God blessed place… Thank you Universe,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh poses with the monks of the Kinnaur monastery in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi enjoys the sights and sounds of Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Dehradun makes Hina Khan voice her thoughts: 'A Kashmiri at heart brings the beauty along wherever they go.. just like I brought out the Cultural Hue of Kashmir to the scenic mountains of Uttarakhand.

'Kashmir is world renowned for its craft and I personally love Kashmiri hand embroidery like Sozni, Tilla, Aari, Kani and many more.

'What I am wearing is the beautiful art of crewel embroidery.. A beautiful fusion of The Kashmiri art in the woods of Dehradun Mumma’s gift.

'P.S- I wanna have some more of these in my wardrobe.. especially hand embroidered suits.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala relaxes in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shows off her bronze look in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias poses at the Ritz-Carlton in Pune.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty goes on holiday with mum Sandhya andwrites, 'Papa as usual, making the little sacrifices, posted on a different row as he swaps his seat with someone who needs the aisle more. Little brother fast asleep before we take off. Maa and I failing badly at selfies.'