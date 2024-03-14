News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Wallah Habibi Manushi!

Wallah Habibi Manushi!

Source: ANI
March 14, 2024 10:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

After Mast Malang Jhoom, add another song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to your playlist: Wallah Habibi.

The song introduces the gorgeous women in the film -- Manushi Chillar and Alaya F -- alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi ensures that the song is a visual treat for fans.

It has been shot in extreme weather conditions in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, with vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra and Dipakshi Kalita. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The dance has been choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot across locations like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is know for directing Salman Khan-starrers like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a villainous role.

Sonakshi Sinha also stars in a significant role.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on April 10, on the occasion of Eid.

Ajay Devgn's long delayed sports drama Maidaan releases on the same day.

Source: ANI
