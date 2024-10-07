Rohit Shetty Brings Ramayan To Singham!

Singham's character is based on Ram, Kareena's based on Sita, Tiger's on Lakshman, Ranveer's on Hanuman, Akshay's on Jatayu and Arjun takes up the Ravan role.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer is all about entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.

At its launch, the film's mega stars were greeted with thunderous applause and wolf-whistles.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor plays his wife Avni Kamat Singham and Ranveer Singh returns as Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao.

But the spy universe has grown way bigger than that!

Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ravi Kishan join the cast.

Lady Singham Deepika Padukone skipped the event; she had a very special reason for that.

Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff did not attend either.

"Mulgi jhaali re!," Ranveer shouts to everyone assembled there, meaning in Marathi that he has a daughter.

Singham Returns, Ranveer reveals, is his daughter Baby Simmba's debut, and he explains why here.

"We didn't know that Singham would get so much love and become a cult character," Director Rohit Shetty says, and explains how Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi got together in a film.

"Ramayan mein Sita na ho aisa ho nahin sakta, Rohit Shetty ke film mein Kareena na ho, aisa ho nahin sakta," Kareena says, earning a huge round of applause.

Watch the cast discuss the film in this video.

"When Rohit worked out the script, and weaved the Ramayan into it, it was a novelty for me and it fascinated me," Ajay Devgn says.

Singham's character is based on Ram, Kareena's based on Sita, Tiger's on Lakshman, Ranveer's on Hanuman, Akshay's on Jatayu and Arjun takes up the Ravan role.

"Meri wife sabse classy hai, but jab woh maasy avatar mein aati hai, mujhse sabse khushi hoti hai," Ranveer says, and credits Rohit Shetty for making it happen.

Watch Ranveer sing in this video!

"I used to watch Golmaal, Singham in theatres. I had reached out to Rohit Shetty because I wanted to work with him and Ajay sir. I didn't know that dreams could come true to this extent," says Arjun Kapoor, who must hope that the film revives his flagging career.

Everyone reaches out for a piece of Ranveer.

Reportage: Patcy N. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani. Videos: Afsar Dayatar.