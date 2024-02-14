News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Singham Ka Villain? VOTE!

Like Singham Ka Villain? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 14, 2024 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor's look in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again just got itself a terrifying villain.

'Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!', the director announces.

'Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem', Arjun adds.

Ajay Devgn, who leads the multi-hero cast, writes, 'Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao Welcome @arjunkapoor'

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh extends a warm welcome to his dear friend: 'MY BABA BADDEST !!!'

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe and the third sequel in the Singham franchise.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff.

It is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

Like Arjun Kapoor's menacing villain look? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai
Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai
When Juhi's Worst Nightmare Came True
When Juhi's Worst Nightmare Came True
The Musician Making History
The Musician Making History
Jarange warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action
Jarange warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action
Is Your Child Rude? Doesn't Like To Eat?
Is Your Child Rude? Doesn't Like To Eat?
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January
'I have been rejected many times because of my colour'
'I have been rejected many times because of my colour'

More like this

Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool

Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances