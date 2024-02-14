Like Singham Ka Villain? VOTE!

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor's look in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again just got itself a terrifying villain.

'Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!', the director announces.

'Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem', Arjun adds.

Ajay Devgn, who leads the multi-hero cast, writes, 'Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao Welcome @arjunkapoor'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh extends a warm welcome to his dear friend: 'MY BABA BADDEST !!!'

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe and the third sequel in the Singham franchise.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff.

It is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

