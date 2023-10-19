Tiger Bares His Body For Singham Again

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger.

After Deepika Padukone's Shakti Shetty, Tiger Shroff joins the cast of Singham Again as ACP Satya.

Sharing Tiger's look in the film, Rohit Shetty writes, 'Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad... Tiger.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Ajay Devgn, who leads the cast, welcomes him: 'The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!'

Tiger gets into character and replies, 'ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir.'

Akshay Kumar makes a special appearance in the film as Sooryavanshi, taken from his blockbuster film, and he writes, 'Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Ranveer Singh will make a special appearance too, as Simmba from his blockbuster film with Rohit Shetty.

Singham Again releaseS on Independence Day in 2024.

But before we see Tiger flex his muscles in Singham Again, we will see him in this Friday's release, Ganapath.