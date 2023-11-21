Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn from the upcoming action film Singham Again.

'Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!... SINGHAM AGAIN...' Rohit captioned his Instagram post.

Devgn also shared the poster and wrote, 'He is Mighty He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again!'

In the poster, Ajay can be seen in a fiery avatar, roaring like a lion.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Like Ajay Devgn's fiery look in Singham Again? Vote