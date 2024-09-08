News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika, Ranveer welcome baby girl

Deepika, Ranveer welcome baby girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 08, 2024 17:25 IST
Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The duo, who have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83, welcomed the baby a day after Deepika was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

They announced the news in a joint Instagram post.

"Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

 

Several industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, congratulated Deepika and Ranveer on social media.

Bhatt shared a series of heart and celebratory emojis in the comments section of the couple's post.

Arjun Kapoor said, "Laxmi aayi hai !!! The queen is here."

"Baby girl! Congratulations," wrote Ananya Panday.

Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sharvari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Kapoor were some of the other film celebrities who wished the new parents.

Deepika, 38, and Ranveer, 39, were photographed offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February.

Earlier this year, reports that the actor is expecting her first child started doing social media rounds when she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
