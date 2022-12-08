News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Make way for Lady Singham!

Make way for Lady Singham!

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 08, 2022 16:34 IST
What happens when Chennai Express' Meenamma makes an encore in a Rohit Shetty film?

She becomes Lady Singham, of course!

At the song launch of the new Cirkus song, Current Laga, where Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance opposite her husband Ranveer Singh, the director made a brand new announcement, discussing his next film Singham, and why Dips needs to show off her heroics there.

Ranveer will make an appearance too, as he says, "Mere bina picture banegi nahin."

Rohit Shetty agrees, calling him an 'aloo' that makes its way everywhere.

Watch the video to know more about the new Singham movie. Oh, and don't miss Deepika's swag walk!

 

 

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
