News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rockstar Inspires Indian Idol Hopeful

Rockstar Inspires Indian Idol Hopeful

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
August 20, 2022 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akash Ramu Manphukani, a salesman at a cloth shop, has come from Nagpur to try his luck on Indian Idol.

The 30 year old has many inspirations.

For one, there's Abhijeet Sawant, the first Indian Idol.

He's also so inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar that he got himself a 'Rockstar' tattoo on his back.

Akash has already taken the first step towards being a singer by performing regularly at the Vidarbha Hindi Sanstha Ubharte Sitare in Vidarbha.

"Whatever God deems fit, he will do in my favour. There is no pressure on my mind. If it happens, it will be great. If it doesn't, that's okay," says Akash.

 

Watch Akash sing in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
COMMENT
Print this article
A Food Cart Seller's Indian Idol Dream
A Food Cart Seller's Indian Idol Dream
Indian Idol: 'This is my second attempt...'
Indian Idol: 'This is my second attempt...'
Indian Idol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Indian Idol: Painter Who Dares To Dream
Varavara Rao confined to Mumbai, no gathering allowed
Varavara Rao confined to Mumbai, no gathering allowed
Flash flood, landslide kill 6 in Himachal, 13 missing
Flash flood, landslide kill 6 in Himachal, 13 missing
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run
Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run

More like this

Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

Office Boy Hopes to Win Indian Idol

'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'

'Indian Idol is my mother's dream'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances