Richa's Most Private Post

Richa Chadha made a deeply personal post on her social media as she shared pictures from her maternity shoot and spoke about her unborn child.

Husband Ali Fazal accompanied her in the pictures too.

'What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies,' Richa captioned the post.

'Thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!'

Richa and Ali announced their pregnancy in February, and are expecting the baby this month.

Three days ago, Richa had shared pictures from yet another photoshoot, writing, 'The discomfort is lonely, but it's because am not alone.'

'I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of a movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar. #BabyRiali #alifazal #RichaChadha,' she adds.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love soon after.