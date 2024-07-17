News
Richa's Most Private Post

Richa's Most Private Post

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 17, 2024 13:16 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha made a deeply personal post on her social media as she shared pictures from her maternity shoot and spoke about her unborn child.

Husband Ali Fazal accompanied her in the pictures too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies,' Richa captioned the post.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'Thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa and Ali announced their pregnancy in February, and are expecting the baby this month.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Three days ago, Richa had shared pictures from yet another photoshoot, writing, 'The discomfort is lonely, but it's because am not alone.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of a movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar. #BabyRiali #alifazal #RichaChadha,' she adds.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love soon after.

REDIFF MOVIES
