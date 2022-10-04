NEW PICTURES: Richa-Ali's Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave everyone a glimpse into their fairytale wedding.

The couple twinned in custom-made ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing these pictures, Ali writes, 'Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.'

Richa keeps her caption simple with 'I got you'.

After their haldi and mehendi ceremonies in Delhi, the couple returned to Mumbai for their wedding.

Just how did they fall in love? We tell you.

The couple, in monochrome.

The wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai.