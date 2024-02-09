Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha/Instagram

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news on Instagram: 'A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love.

They got married in 2020 but shared the news in 2022.

Their wedding festivities were documented and will be shown to the audience via a wedding movie, titled RiAliTY.

Directed by Rahul Singh Dutta, the wedding documentary will be an account of their dreamy wedding and also capture the behind-the-scenes chaos.

On the work front, Ali and Richa have produced Girls will be Girls. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film made waves and won awards at the Sundance Film Festival.

It follows the journey of 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.