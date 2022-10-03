News
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi

At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi

By Rediff Movies
October 03, 2022 11:14 IST


Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's dreamy wedding continues in New Delhi.

Richa posted pictures of their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, where the couple were seen playing phoolon ki holi!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa looks beautiful in an embroidered pink lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Ali dons an ivory angrakha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

The bride applies mehendi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Stolen glances.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Since Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey, they danced to two songs from the 2015 film -- the title track and Ambarsariya -- at their sangeet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

What's Ali thinking about?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Good thoughts, of course!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

The cocktail party saw Richa in a custom-made Kresha Bajaj sari while Ali chose Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla once again.

Rediff Movies
Richa-Ali Wedding: The countdown begins!

Richa-Ali Wedding: The countdown begins!

Ali Fazal: Hollywood's Favourite Indian

Ali Fazal: Hollywood's Favourite Indian

