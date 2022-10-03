At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's dreamy wedding continues in New Delhi.
Richa posted pictures of their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, where the couple were seen playing phoolon ki holi!
Richa looks beautiful in an embroidered pink lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra.
Ali dons an ivory angrakha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
The bride applies mehendi.
Stolen glances.
Since Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey, they danced to two songs from the 2015 film -- the title track and Ambarsariya -- at their sangeet.
What's Ali thinking about?
Good thoughts, of course!
The cocktail party saw Richa in a custom-made Kresha Bajaj sari while Ali chose Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla once again.