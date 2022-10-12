Richa-Ali's Mehendi Ki Raat

The wedding may be over but pictures from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's week-long celebration continue to pour in.

Richa shares beautiful memories from her mehendi ceremony in Delhi and writes, 'Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat.'

For her mehendi ceremony, Richa Chadha chose a teal green custom-made lehenga by Karan Torani, featuring aari embroidery in silk organza.

The glowing bride-to-be limited her makeup to smoky eyes and glossy lips.

Her hair, tinted a lovely red, was adorned with flower buds and cowrie shells.

Ali Fazal looked dapper in a white sherwani, tie-dye T-shirt and quilted jacket.

Richa stepped away from the traditional bridal mehendi.

After celebrating their sangeet and mehendi in Delhi, the couple wed in Mumbai on October 4.

The grand reception, attended by Bollywood's big stars, was also held in Mumbai.

Makes a pretty bride, doesn't she?