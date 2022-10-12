News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Richa-Ali's Mehendi Ki Raat

Richa-Ali's Mehendi Ki Raat

By Rediff Movies
October 12, 2022 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wedding may be over but pictures from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's week-long celebration continue to pour in. 

Richa shares beautiful memories from her mehendi ceremony in Delhi and writes, 'Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat.'

 

For her mehendi ceremony, Richa Chadha chose a teal green custom-made lehenga by Karan Torani, featuring aari embroidery in silk organza.

 

The glowing bride-to-be limited her makeup to smoky eyes and glossy lips. 

 

Her hair, tinted a lovely red, was adorned with flower buds and cowrie shells.

 

Ali Fazal looked dapper in a white sherwani, tie-dye T-shirt and quilted jacket.

 

Richa stepped away from the traditional bridal mehendi.

 

After celebrating their sangeet and mehendi in Delhi, the couple wed in Mumbai on October 4.

 

The grand reception, attended by Bollywood's big stars, was also held in Mumbai.

 

Makes a pretty bride, doesn't she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Hrithik-Saba At Richa-Ali's Reception
Hrithik-Saba At Richa-Ali's Reception
FIRST PICTURES: Richa-Ali's Wedding Festivities
FIRST PICTURES: Richa-Ali's Wedding Festivities
The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story
The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story
'Pentagon didn't have to...': Biden if Putin uses nukes
'Pentagon didn't have to...': Biden if Putin uses nukes
Jayawardena all praise for 'leader' Hasaranga
Jayawardena all praise for 'leader' Hasaranga
Ex-Aussie batter in trouble again!
Ex-Aussie batter in trouble again!
Andheri-E candidate under pressure from Shinde: Sena
Andheri-E candidate under pressure from Shinde: Sena

More like this

At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi

At Richa-Ali's Sangeet-Mehendi

NEW PICTURES: Richa-Ali's Wedding

NEW PICTURES: Richa-Ali's Wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances