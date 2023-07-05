'When you love someone so deeply, does the love disappear?'

'Once the relationship is established, it is forever.'

The ageless Rekha still makes magazine covers, and grabs eyeballs while at it.

Proving that she is an 'eternal icon', the actor graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, looking regal in Manish Malhotra designs.

Vogue Arabia's Editor-In-Chief Manuel Arnaut explains why Rekha features on the magazine's cover: 'In India, we aimed to decipher Bollywood's forever icon #Rekha. With a career featuring more than 300 films, she has not taken on any acting role since 2014, and has not been interviewed in two decades.'

'Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me,' Rekha shares in her first ever Vogue cover story.

'My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore, I choose where I want to be and where I don't want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no.

'Despite being known to millions as Bollywood's ultimate diva, #Rekha remains an enigma, but above all, she is a woman of passion, dedicating heart and soul to everything she does.

'When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?' she asks, and answers herself: 'No. Once the relationship is established, it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it's just enough. This applies to my craft.'

Rekha is seen wearing a bespoke Maharaja necklace by Van Cleef and Arpels, a piece that took 5,000 hours to make, that she paired with her handmade sari.

Designer Manish Malhotra described his experience of working with Rekha on Instagram: 'The evergreen style icon Rekha in our archival ensemble, styled with @manishmalhotrajewellery.

'Rekha Ji and I have always shared a great passion for Indian Fashion. Having worked with her for so many years now, each time has been an experience in itself. Rekha Ji always teases me about how she's met another person who has a great eye for detail, much like herself.

'Her passion is inspiring, and it's been such a memorable experience styling and designing for her for the photoshoot. What has given me most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me.

'Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, a series of discussions and meetings.

'The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it's been extraordinarily inspiring.

'We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team. It was an absolute pleasure that Vogue Arabia and all of us could collaborate on this project together!'