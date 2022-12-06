When Rekha Made Manish Smile...

Manish Malhotra threw a birthday party to remember on December 5.
The celebrations, however, started the night before when some of his friends from the Hindi film industry arrived at his home to bring in the big day.
Besides his besties like Karan Johar, Kajol and Raveena Tandon, there was an evergreen diva who made heads turn.
While Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon and Kajol kept things simple, Rekha dressed like a queen.
Manish documented the ravishing Rekha's visit with a post: 'When friends drop in to bring in your birthday you feel special .. and when it's the one and only my most favourite REKHAji and feels even more special #friendsforever #love.'
Janhvi Kapoor made a quick stopover too.
Will Rekha ever age?!