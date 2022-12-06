News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Rekha Made Manish Smile...

When Rekha Made Manish Smile...

By Rediff Movies
December 06, 2022 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manish Malhotra threw a birthday party to remember on December 5.

The celebrations, however, started the night before when some of his friends from the Hindi film industry arrived at his home to bring in the big day.

Besides his besties like Karan Johar, Kajol and Raveena Tandon, there was an evergreen diva who made heads turn.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

While Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon and Kajol kept things simple, Rekha dressed like a queen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish documented the ravishing Rekha's visit with a post: 'When friends drop in to bring in your birthday you feel special .. and when it's the one and only my most favourite REKHAji and feels even more special #friendsforever #love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor made a quick stopover too.  

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Will Rekha ever age?!

