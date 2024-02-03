Recognise These Bollywood A-Listers?

Shanaya ticks off her bucket list... Anjali-Nivin take their film to Rotterdam... Shehnaaz asks for some divine intervention...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

While the girls are busy sight-seeing, the men have decided to take a mud bath!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who were shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan, take a dip in the Dead Sea, and the latter writes, 'Went through some of the most intense sequences of our lives but couldnt have asked for a better partner to take on those challenges with bade..tere peeche tera yaar khada @akshaykumar.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The actor have wrapped up the film's shooting, and Akshay writes, 'Thank you Jordan for an unforgettable filming experience! The love and affection,the people of Jordan have shown the entire team of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is something I will always cherish! @visitjordan'

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gets glamorous in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor watches a football match at Madison Square Garden and ticks off a dream on her bucket list.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali/Instagram

Nivin Pauly and Anjali at the Rotterdam film festival for the world premiere of their Tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza in Melbourne says, 'Took a minute or two before I jumped right into @jackalopehotels infinity pool, that laps up to the surrounding vineyard!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor's 'heart, tummy & itinerary' is full in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill at the Golden Temple.