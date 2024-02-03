News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Recognise These Bollywood A-Listers?

Recognise These Bollywood A-Listers?

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 03, 2024 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shanaya ticks off her bucket list... Anjali-Nivin take their film to Rotterdam... Shehnaaz asks for some divine intervention...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

While the girls are busy sight-seeing, the men have decided to take a mud bath!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who were shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan, take a dip in the Dead Sea, and the latter writes, 'Went through some of the most intense sequences of our lives but couldnt have asked for a better partner to take on those challenges with bade..tere peeche tera yaar khada @akshaykumar.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The actor have wrapped up the film's shooting, and Akshay writes, 'Thank you Jordan for an unforgettable filming experience! The love and affection,the people of Jordan have shown the entire team of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is something I will always cherish! @visitjordan'

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gets glamorous in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor watches a football match at Madison Square Garden and ticks off a dream on her bucket list.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali/Instagram

Nivin Pauly and Anjali at the Rotterdam film festival for the world premiere of their Tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza in Melbourne says, 'Took a minute or two before I jumped right into @jackalopehotels infinity pool, that laps up to the surrounding vineyard!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor's 'heart, tummy & itinerary' is full in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill at the Golden Temple.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime
Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story
Do You Know About The Science of Work?
Do You Know About The Science of Work?
'Time running out for Gill, Iyer'
'Time running out for Gill, Iyer'
It's All Electric At Bharat Mobility Expo
It's All Electric At Bharat Mobility Expo
BJP MLA held for shooting at Shinde Sena leader
BJP MLA held for shooting at Shinde Sena leader

More like this

Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie

Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie

'Men, women, everybody, we want love'

'Men, women, everybody, we want love'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances