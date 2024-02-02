News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime

Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 02, 2024 10:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Now, here's a show that will show off the power struggles on and off the camera in the backstage areas of Bollywood.

Showtime has an interesting ensemble cast and the Web series will start streaming from March 8 on Disney+Hotstar.

Mouni Roy's character is as glamorous as her look in the show.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics, it is created by Sumit Roy, who has written films like Gehraiyaan and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

It stars Shriya Saran, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Mahima Makwana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

The teaser shows Emraan Hashmi, playing a Bollywood A-lister, saying, 'Nepotism ke mukhaute ke peeche aakhir mein har outsider insider banna chahta hai (at the end, every outsider wants to become an insider behind the garb of nepotism).'

Looks like Karan Johar wants the world to know his real views on nepotism, the topic that refuses to leave him alone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

The show is directed by Mihir Desai (known for directing two seasons of Mirzapur) and Archit Kumar (who has assisted on films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Mahima Makhwana made her Bollywood debut in Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

So good to see the incomparable Naseeruddin Shah in the cast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Karan had earlier shared: 'Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart. It gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed and keep the camera rolling with the audiences clapping.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Remember Neeraj Madhav who impressed in the first season of Family Man?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Vishal Vashishtha of Hustlers fame also stars.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Tumse Na Ho Payegaactor Gurpreet Saini.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
