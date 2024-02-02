What To Watch On OTT This Week!

From a conqueror's epic journey to a school kid's nocturnal adventures, fasten your seat belts as OTT takes you to multiple destinations this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Alexander: The Making of a God

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

History experts and grand re-enactments try to gain a deeper understanding of Macedonian king Alexander's relentless ambitions and legendary conquests across the globe in this six-part series.

Saindhav

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Venkatesh stars as a father willing to go to a ruthless extent to save his ailing daughter in the dystopia-ridden action drama.

The Greatest Night in Pop

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Gain access to all the behind-the-scenes action as the biggest names in the music business come together in January, 1985 to record the iconic song We are the World in this fond, nostalgic documentary.

Masters of the Air

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on Donald L Miller's 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, the nine-part World War II drama series is touted as a companion piece to Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Flex X Cop

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A chaebol heir uses his privilege as role play turns into reality after he's forced to partner up with a no-nonsense detective cop in the buddy cop-meets-rom-com brand of K-drama.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello-Side B

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Continuing 10 years after the events of Side A, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello-Side B's sequel arrives at a satisfying emotional conclusion.

The Last Repair Shop

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the coming Oscars, The Last Repair Shop movingly captures the efforts of four dedicated craftsmen maintaining over 80,000 student instruments at a Los Angeles warehouse.

The Passenger

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A pushover fast food employee in rural Louisiana must muster up all courage he can find after his maniacal co-worker goes on a bloody killing spree.

Mathimaran

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Addressing the issue of body shaming, Mathimaran tells the story of a vertically challenged man through his relationships with his sibling and sweetheart.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The Sheena Bora Murder trial gets the documentary treatment featuring one of its main accused Indrani Mukerjea, her kids, journalists and lawyer speak about the infamous case that piqued the nation's curiosity.

Mr and Mrs Smith

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A television show inspired by the 2005 action comedy starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr and Mrs Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as spies pretending to be spouses.

Baby Bandito

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events from 2014, the eight-part heist thriller tells the story of a Chilean skater pulling off a multi-million dollar heist and giving his girlfriend a dream life.

Miss Perfect

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A management professional's obsession for cleanliness gets her mistaken as a house maid at a bachelor's pad forms the amusing premise of Disney+Hotstar's brand new Telugu Web series.

Will

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Flemish (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of World War II in Nazi-occupied Belgium, the movie adaptation of Flemish author Jeroen Olyslaegers' best-selling book captures the dilemma of a newly appointed Antwerp police officer caught between cooperating with or resisting the enemy.

Kaiva

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Director Jayatheertha explores a retro romance in the 1980s Bengaluru underworld with Dhanveerah and Megha Shetty in the lead.

Orion and the Dark

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Writer Charlie Kauffman transforms Emma Yarlett's children's book of the same name into an adorable animated feature in the encounters of a timid boy and his worst fear, the Dark, after they embark on a life-changing trip.