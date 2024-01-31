Action Time For Alaya!

Amyra attends a wedding... Ali has an announcement... Mahesh Babu goes trekking...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar explores the Lost City Of Petra in Jordan and...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

...Makes pretty pictures while at it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Giving her company is Alaya F basking in the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is in Jordan too, exploring the Wadi Rum desert.

The three ladies are currently shooting their action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan and are mixing work with a bit of sightseeing.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur at a wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets romantic with husband Suraj Nambiar in Dilli ki sardi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal shares an update from Utah: 'Have always maintained a discreet sense of observation if I can call it that "Ali stop. Let them find out" -- but lately, I've been having an urge to speak out, burst out because someone somewhere may benefit? Learn. Not make mistakes.

<p 'So here's one great advice I got from, let's just say a legend -- "If anger and hate can spread fast so does inspiration and at the same speed apparently." It's just math, not metaphor. It's logistics not logic, but therefore logical. It's data, but quantum... BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING NEXT MONTH!! Stay tuned.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu enjoys 'trekking in the Black Forest in freezing temperatures' in Baden-Baden, Germany. Meanwhile, here's where you can watch him, back home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani on his way to give a speech at Oxford University.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani takes a walk in Melbourne.