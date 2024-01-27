News
Manushi's Palat Moment

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 27, 2024 12:59 IST
Neha explores Sri Lanka... Sophie catches sunsets... Karishma wraps up a shoot...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

'A few minutes before floating in the Dead Sea. Another one off the list,' says Manushi Chhillar from Jordan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F gives us a palat from the Dead Sea too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

The girls enjoy a 'natural spa day' in the Dead Sea.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday 'vibed with the beautiful Rain Vortex at Changi airport' in Singapore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma starts her day with chai in Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Next, she accompanies her younger sister Aisha Sharma to a local market.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Forever catching sunsets, flights & feelings,' says Sophie Choudry from Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna wraps up a shoot in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea goes B&W in Goa.

REDIFF MOVIES
