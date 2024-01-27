Manushi's Palat Moment

Neha explores Sri Lanka... Sophie catches sunsets... Karishma wraps up a shoot...
'A few minutes before floating in the Dead Sea. Another one off the list,' says Manushi Chhillar from Jordan.
Alaya F gives us a palat from the Dead Sea too.
The girls enjoy a 'natural spa day' in the Dead Sea.
Ananya Panday 'vibed with the beautiful Rain Vortex at Changi airport' in Singapore.
Neha Sharma starts her day with chai in Sri Lanka.
Next, she accompanies her younger sister Aisha Sharma to a local market.
'Forever catching sunsets, flights & feelings,' says Sophie Choudry from Dubai.
Karishma Tanna wraps up a shoot in Dubai.
Dino Morea goes B&W in Goa.