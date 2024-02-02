News
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story

Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story

Source: ANI
February 02, 2024 10:48 IST
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

"To share screen space with him is an honour," Shahid Kapoor says about Dharmendra, who plays his grandfather in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

"He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you, there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings."

Shahid is just as happy about working with Dimple Kapadia: "I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily, she did. I don't think anyone else could have done this role. She plays my maasi in the film.

"I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from."

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid plays a robotics engineer, who develops feelings and marries a robot called Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

Netizens have compared the film's concept to the popular television show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, where Ridhima Pandit played a robot.

"Several films have been made on robots like Chitti Robot (Rajinikanth's Robot) and Ra.One, so that is a good thing kyunki thodi familiarity hona acha hota hai kyunki viral audience ko shayad samjhe nahin ki aap kya kar rahe ho...(some familiarity is needed because the viral audience probably won't understand what you are doing). But because it (Ridhima Pandit's television show) is already there, we decided to take it one step further and make it more complicated," Shahid says.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, releaseS on February 9.

