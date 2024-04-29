News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi Has 'Nothing To Wear'!

Urvashi Has 'Nothing To Wear'!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 29, 2024 12:44 IST
Amyra turns golden girl... Sonal has vanilla dreams... Raveena looks like the sun...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, who claims she has 'nothing to wear', wants you to caption this picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur enjoys her '#goldengirl era'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is 'living my vanilla dreams in the beautiful saree by @kavitaaroracouture.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon shows off the power of yellow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Take a selfie 'when your wing liner is winging', advises Nidhhi Agerwal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is living it up in Pondicherry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

What's caught Shalini Pandey's attention?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Like Plabita Borthakur's red hair?

REDIFF MOVIES
