Thomas Cup: India blank England 5-0; enter quarters

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were stretched to three games during their victory against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles fixtures. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

Defending champions India sailed to the knockout stage of the Thomas Cup with a 5-0 rout of England in a Group C contest in Chengdu, China, on Monday.



India, who defeated Thailand 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second consecutive win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

H S Prannoy returned to winning ways, defeating Harry Huang 21-15, 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead.



"To give a start to the team is really important, it gives a good boost to the team to go ahead. It is really important to finish off the matches clinically, you saw against Thailand one match was bad for us. So it's important to finish off the matches clinically," Prannoy said after his match.



The star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was stretched to three games by Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles fixtures as the 2022 World champions bronze medallist picked up a 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 win in one hour and five minutes.

<

IMAGE: Kiran George outclassed Cholan Kayan in straight games to complete a 5-0 victory for India. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

Former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth recorded a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Nadeem Dalvi to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.



"Happy with the way both the matches have gone for me (in the tournament). There is a lot of pressure on players to win games. I feel I have played little easier opponents so far. But from now we will face better opponents and I have to be my best," Srikanth said.



On his recent form, Srikanth said "I'm playing well but not able to pull off the matches. Obviously people will compare how I was playing from 2021-2022. I was in my 20s then."



The second doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then brushed aside Rory Easton and Alex Green 21-17, 21-19.



In the final match, 24-year-old Kiran George prevailed 21-18, 21-12 over Cholan Kayan to wrap up the fixture. India will take on group toppers and record 14-time champions Indonesia in their final group fixture on Wednesday.