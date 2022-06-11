News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Has Sharvari's Heart?

Who Has Sharvari's Heart?

By Rediff Movies
June 11, 2022 09:45 IST
Kriti's perfect picture... Plabita's cute selfie... Divyanka's sunny smile...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sharvari is all heart!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Plabita Borathakur, who is busy with the promotions of the Web series Escapye Live, says, 'Whether online, or in person meets. I'm always looking forward to dressing up!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat knows how to get the perfect shot of his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi takes a break in Goa with her family.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji takes a carfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia goes blonde.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
