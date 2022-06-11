News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Another Honour For The Amazing Julie Andrews

Another Honour For The Amazing Julie Andrews

By Rediff Movies
June 11, 2022 09:30 IST
Many of us in India have watched Sound Of Music many times and loved its story and music, so it is wonderful to see its star Julie Andrews honoured at the American Film Institute with its Life Achievement Award.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the movie legend.

IMAGE: Julie Andrews arrives to receive her award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, June 9, 2022.
The AFI Life Achievement Award is yet another accolade in an awesome career, which includes an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Primetime Emmys, three Grammys and six Golden Globes.
Photograph: Emma McIntyre/TNT/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: And that's Julie Andrews in Sound Of Music, the film that most Indians know her from.
Ms Andrews, who will be 87 in October, also played Mary Poppins and GenZ will know her as the voice of Lady Whistledown in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
