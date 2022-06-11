News
Why Fatima Loves Laali!

Why Fatima Loves Laali!

By Rediff Movies
June 11, 2022 08:45 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has always identified strongly with the characters she lives on screen -- whether it is her dark character in Thar or, more recently, Laali from the Modern Love: Mumbai anthology.

In her segment Raat Rani, directed by Shonali Bose, Laali goes through a rough marital break-up before she comes into her own.

'I am still not over with the joy of playing Laali,' Fatima writes, sharing lovely pictures from the shoot. 'All the highs and the lows. And finally I can show off the bruises I got falling off of the cycle. :p

'I genuinely am touched by the love that I am receiving.

'And to all the people who have reached out to me, shared their stories. Told me that they too have crossed the flyover and that laali has inspired them. Thank you for opening up to me.

'If you haven’t yet seen the film. Please do watch it. It’s on amazon, modern love. RAAT RAANI.'

Please click on the images for a better look at Fatima's BTS pictures from Raat Rani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
