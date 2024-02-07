Ready For John-Sharvari's Vedaa?

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood right here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham has been missing from theatres after his huge blockbuster Pathaan, but the actor is all set to wow his audiences again.

He will be seen next in Nikkhil Advani's action-drama Vedaa, opposite Sharvari. Abhishek Banerjee also stars.

The film will see John and Nikkhil collaborate again after films like Salaam-e-IshqVand Batla House.

Vedaa is set to release on July 12.

The Dev D Ending You Never Saw

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Abhay Deol celebrates 15 years of Dev D, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

He goes back in time to share some interesting thoughts behind the film: 'I still remember pitching the idea of a contemporary, musical version of Devdas to Anurag, at the Juhu Marriott. The shock and excitement on his face is etched in my memory.

'My ending was different from what he made though, I had Dev get shot by the cops outside Paro's house because by the end of the film he's a drug dealer. But the happy ending gave my character redemption, and it clearly worked.

'I still wonder where we would be had we killed him off. Dev the drug dealer, the original chauvinist, he was always far beyond redemption for me from the start lol!

'Either way, I have never pitched another idea to anyone in the industry since then. Maybe I should start focusing on development once again?'

Preity's lazy afternoon naps

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta clearly loves her latest role: Being mum to twins, Gia and Jai.

She shared an adorable post on Instagram, writing, 'Best thing about rainy days... lazy afternoon naps full of little kisses from the little ones. There is no joy, no feeling and no love better than this.'

Preity and and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins in November 2021 via surrogacy.

Meet Karan Johar's 'brightest sunshines'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar pens a cute birthday wish for his children, Yash and Roohi: 'Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course -- an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

He includes his mum Hiroo Yash Johar in the post too: 'And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.'

Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017.